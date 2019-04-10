Talent shines in Kane school’s ‘Shrek The Musical, Jr.’

The Kane Area School District has some very, very talented singers and actors among its student body.

This was evident Tuesday at a dress rehearsal for the Kane school production of “Shrek The Musical, Jr.”

Directed by Kane native and local teacher Constance Anderson, the musical features the popular ogre “Shrek” in the unexpected role as “Prince Charming.”

“Shrek The Musical, Jr.” is a simply a condensed version of the broadway hit “Shrek The Musical,” based on the award-winning 2001 movie.

The Kane musical opens at 7 p.m. Thursday at the high school auditorium.

Other performances are set for 7 p.m. both Friday and Saturday.

A matinee is scheduled for 2 p.m. Saturday.

Tickets still are on sale, but are going fast as word spreads in the community about the quality of the humorous school production— and the talent shown by Kane students.