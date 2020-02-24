Teacher Jeanine Smith from the Kane Elementary School recently visited the Kane Day School pre-kindergarten classes to read “If You Take A Mouse To School.” She had a little mouse and some picture cards to go with the story.  The children took turns putti

Teacher Jeanine Smith from the Kane Elementary School recently visited the Kane Day School pre-kindergarten classes to read “If You Take A Mouse To School.” She had a little mouse and some picture cards to go with the story. The children took turns putting the cards up as she read about them. The children loved the story. Smith told the children about the upcoming kindergarten meeting for their parents and the fun they will have while their parents are at the meeting tonight at the Kane Elementary School. Then she told the children about more upcoming kindergarten adventures for them including registration March 12, Phelps testing in April and their visitation to the school by bus in May. The children are working very hard to be ready for kindergarten.