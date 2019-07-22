Telephone Pioneers again aid Kane park

The deadly Kane tornado of 1985 virtually destroyed Evergreen Park.

Wanting to help the Kane community after the natural disaster, the Fort Pitt Chapter of the Telephone Pioneers of America stepped forward with aid.

“We wanted to do something to help rebuild the park,” Myles “Casey” Jones of Kane said.

Jones, a member of the national Telephone Pioneers of America for more than 50 years and a past president of the Fort Pitt chapter, said telephone company employees “bought and erected the gazebo in the park.”