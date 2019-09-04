Tempers flare at Mt. Jewett Borough Council meeting

MT. JEWETT — The Mt. Jewett Borough Council was unable to conduct business at four of the first six monthly meetings this year due to the lack of a quorum.

Animosity built up during that interruption in meetings poured out Tuesday when council had a quorum.

The business meeting Tuesday was overshadowed by a verbal dispute featuring Council President Brett Morgan and Councilman John Hayduk.

Near the end of the 45-minute meeting at the borough building, Hayduk slammed down a pile of documents, rose from his seat and left the building in a huff.