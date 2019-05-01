Test drives to benefit 3 local Boy Scout troops

Local residents are asked to take few minutes Saturday morning to test drive a new Ford vehicle— and help raise $6,000 for three Kane area Boy Scout troops.

The Ford Motor Company and Zook Motors of Kane are sponsoring the “Drive 4 UR Community” fundraiser.

The event will be held from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday at the Save-A-Lot supermarket parking lot on North Fraley Street in Kane.

The event will be held rain or shine.

For every brief test drive, Ford will donate $20 to the Boy Scouts.

If the maximum of 300 drivers is reached, Ford will donate $6,000 to the local Boy Scouts.

Kane Boy Scout Troops 422 and 427 and Mt. Jewett Boy Scout Troop 410 will share the proceeds from the five-hour fundraiser.