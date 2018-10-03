Test drives to benefit Kane band, cheerleaders

Kane area residents will test drive Ford vehicles Saturday to benefit the Kane Area High School Music Boosters and Cheerleading Boosters.

Zook Motors of Kane will have several new Ford vehicles available for the test drives from 7 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. at the high school.

By taking 10-minute test drives, residents will be able to raise as much as $8,000 for the music and cheerleading boosters.

"Residents just need to come to the high school on Saturday and take a brief test drive," Samanthan Hayduk said in encouraging participation in the fundraiser.

Hayduk is the head cheerleading coach for the high school.

A 2008 graduate of Kane Area High School, Hayduk is the emotional support teacher for the school district.

Hayduk, who was a Kane High cheerleader, pointed out that the fundraiser features test drives, but no sales pitches.

"There are no strings attached and there is no obligation to purchase a vehicle," Hayduk said.

Under its Drive 4UR School program, Ford will donate $20 for each test drive, plus an additional $10 for each test drive in a Fusion.

Ford has agreed to donate $8,000 to the music and cheerleading boosters if there are at least 300 test drives and additional drives in the Fusion.

Drivers must be at least 18 years old and possess a valid driver's license.

