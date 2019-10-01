Test drives Saturday to benefit Kane school music 

“A little drive could go a long way.”

That’s the slogan for a Ford “Drive 4 UR School” event to benefit the music program at Kane Area High School.

Kane area residents with a driver’s license can help raise $6,000 for the school music groups by taking a few minutes Saturday to “test drive” a new vehicle from Zook Motors of Kane. One driver per household can participate.

The event will be held from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday near the main entrance to the high school building off Route 321.