Skip to main content
Login
Contact
Subscribe
Search form
Search
The Kane Republican
weather
Home
Forms
News
Local News
Sports
Classifieds
Place a Classified Ad
Classified Display Ads
SERVICE DIRECTORY
Obituaries
Entertainment
Special Sections
Shop-Right
Photos
Videos
Community Links
KADC
Kane Area High School
Trending Now
KASD will remain in full remote learning until January 4, 2021
There are 445,317 current Covid-19 cases in Pennsylvania
KADC Holiday Home & Business decorating contest! Voting starts tomorrow 12/9 thru 12/30 by texting the Entry # to (540) 501-4008.
You are here
Home
» There are 445,317 current Covid-19 cases in Pennsylvania
There are 445,317 current Covid-19 cases in Pennsylvania
Staff Writer
Wednesday, December 9, 2020
KANE, PA
Category:
Hot Topics
Popular content
KASD will remain in full remote learning until January 4, 2021
KADC Holiday Home & Business decorating contest! Voting starts tomorrow 12/9 thru 12/30 by texting the Entry # to (540) 501-4008.
Accident Shuts Route 219 Down
Gov. Wolf tests positive for Covid - 19
It’s Beginning to Look A Lot Like Christmas
View More
Poll
Who is your favorite reindeer?
Choices
Rudolph
Prancer
Cupid
Comet
Vixen
Other
Older polls
Results
This Week's Deals
Community Links, Bradford - Executive Director
St. Marys Ambulance Association, St. Marys - Station Manager
Stock Quotes
Obituaries
Copyright © 2020 The Kane Republican | 200 North Fraley, Kane, PA 16735 | (814) 837-6000
All property rights for the entire contents of this publication shall be the property of The Kane Republican.
No part hereof may be reproduced without prior written consent.
Privacy and Terms of Use
Customize This
X
Username
*
Password
*
Request new password