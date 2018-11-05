Three more charges added in rape case against former Kane man

Three more charges have been added against a former Kane man, who is accused of raping a juvenile in the vicinity of a hunting camp near Ludlow.

Michael Allen Chittester, 26, of 3403 Grant Road, Ridgway, appeared Monday in Kane District Court for a preliminary hearing in the case.

State Police Trooper Josiah Reiner of the Ridgway station placed the original charges, which include:

• Anal rape, a felony.

• Involuntary deviate sexual intercourse, a felony.

• Involuntary deviate sexual intercourse with a child, a felony. The female victim was between six and 10 years old, court records show.

• Aggravated indecent assault, a felony. The defendant "did engage in penetration, however slight" of the anus "by forcible compulsion," court documents show.

• Corruption of minors, a felony.

• Indecent exposure.

• Indecent assault.

Just as the hearing was set to begin Monday, McKean County District Attorney Stephanie Vettenburg-Shaffer announced that she was adding three more felony charges.

They include:

• Rape of a child under the age of 13.

• Another aggravated Indecent assault count. This one is linked with a victim under the age of 13.

• Another indecent assault count — with a victim under the age of 13.

The district attorney also said the alleged crimes took place between Oct. 1, 2015, and Dec. 31, 2017.

For full article, check the Nov. 6, 2018 printed or e-edition of The Kane Republican.