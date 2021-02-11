Three Wolves moving on to Northwest Regionals

Freshman Ethan Illerbrun finished as the District 9 runner-up at Saturday's championships held in Clearfield. The 113-pound wrestler will be joined by junior Harley Morris the 138-pound runner-up, and sophomore 152 pound Luke Ely the third place finisher will compete at the Northwest Regional championships next Saturday in Sharon. Junior 120-pound Alex Bechakas placed fourth. The top three finishers advanced.

Five Johnsonburg Rams will be moving on. Senior Nolan Shaffer defeated Morris to win the 138-pound title. 160-pound senior Cole Casilio also won his weight class. Senior Dalton Stahli (145) and sophomore Kaden Dennis (152) finished second. Sophomore Rayce Milliard (132) earned a trip to the next round with a third place finish. Ridgway senior Jake Kunselman (285) finished fourth.

Read the full story in Monday's edition of The Kane Republican

2021 District 9 Class AA District 9 Champions

106 - Weston Pisarchick (Brockway)

113 -Jake Carfley (Curwensville)

120 -Owen Reinsel (Brookville)

126 - Braedon Johnson (Port Allegany)

132 - Trenten Rupp (Redbank Valley)

138 - Nolan Shaffer (Johnsonburg)

145 - Isaiah Caden (Port Allegany)

152 -Taro Tanaka (Port Allegany)

160 - Cole Casilio (Johnsonburg)

172 - Noah Bash (Brockway)

189 - Ethan Finch (Sheffield)

215 - Bryce Rafferty (Brookville)

285 - Nathan Taylor (Brookville)