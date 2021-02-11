Tiger Woods taken to hospital after California car crash
Tuesday, February 23, 2021
By STEFANIE DAZIO Associated Press
LOS ANGELES (AP) — Golf star Tiger Woods was injured Tuesday in a vehicle rollover in Los Angeles County, authorities said.
Woods had to be extricated from the vehicle with the “jaws of life” tools, the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department said in a statement.
Woods was taken to the hospital with unspecified injuries. The vehicle sustained major damage, the sheriff's department said.
A call to Woods’ agent went to voice mail.
