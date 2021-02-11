Tonia Hartzell Recognized as Nationally Credentialed Advocate

Tonia Hartzell has received the National Advocate Credential at the advanced level through the National Advocate Credentialing Program (NACP). Ms. Hartzell has worked as the Family Advocate at the Children’s Advocacy Center of McKean County (CACMC) since 2015. She has over a decade of experience working closely with both adult and child victims of crime while serving a key role on the CAC’s multidisciplinary team. “I’m grateful for the opportunities to participate in trainings to meet the requirements [for credentialing], but more so for the continued professional development in order to provide the best possible services to children & families throughout McKean County,” said Ms. Hartzell.