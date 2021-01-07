Tony Dolan Memorial Ski for Cancer

Saturday, January 30,2021 9am - 4pm at the Westline Inn, Westline, PA. Tony Dolan, a Bradford pharmacist, and former President of the local chapter of the American Cancer Society wanted to organize a winter fundraiser to help raise funds for the American Cancer Society. So, in 1979 the Tony Dolan Ski for Cancer began!! The ski for cancer is the only event of it's kind to be held in Pennsylvania!!! To date, more than $200,000 has been raised to help in the fight against this awful disease. For more information visit: https://secure.acsevents.org/site/TR/ACTIVEFundraising/CFPCY21NER?pg=ent...