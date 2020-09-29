Tough day for Kane soccer teams

t was a tough afternoon for the Wolves and Lady Wolves soccer teams Monday. Both fell to St. Marys. The girls lost 4-1 and the boys were beaten 6-3 in the night cap.

Kane seniors John Feikls, Alec Huckabone, Dillon Illerbrun, and Isaac Smith were honored before their game.

Feikls and Illerbrun teamed up to give the Wolves the lead 2:14 into the contest. Feikls dribbled through several St. Marys defenders from his defensive zone and dished it to Illerbrun to open the scoring.

The Dutch found themselves down 2:14 into the game when Johnny Feikls fed Dillon Illerbrun for the game’s first goal. Mathew Palmer tied things with a goal with 15:34 remaining in the first half. Nathaniel Eckert gave the Dutch a 2-1 half time lead with 3:10 remaining. Eckert’s second goal put his team up by two with 31:57 left in the game. The lead was upped to 4-1, 3:48 later when Palmer scored his second. Jon Mishic scored for Kane to make it a two goal game with 24:29 remaining. A comeback was squashed with Palmer’s third goal with 12:27 left and Vinicius Nunes ended the Dutch scoring with just under 11 minutes left. Josh Greville closed out the scoring for the Wolves with five seconds remaining.

The loss was the third straight for the Wolves who are 3-3.

“We have to overcome this losing streak. We have to get our mentality turned over and really start getting back to our game and winning. We had a great first 20 minutes but then they came on. St. Marys is the team to beat for us in our league,” said Kane head coach Rene Saquin.

The Wolves return to action Thursday in Coudersport. They beat the Falcons 4-3 in Overtime back on Sept. Sept. 16 at home. The will host Elk County Catholic on Saturday.

Saquin feels his team will turn things around. “The guys are working hard. I told them I will never be angry at them if they’re playing their hardest and they are. We know we have to clean some things up. St. Marys (4-2) is a quality opponent and I can’t be upset when they’re working their hardest out there,” he said.

Gianna Sura and Abby Erich scored first half goals to give the Lady Dutch a 2-0 half time lead. Rachelle Fritz scored 26 seconds into the final 40 minutes. Jessica Buhl scored for Kane off a cross-pass from Lilly Hultman at the 4:34 mark to make it 3-1. Savannah McAlee scored the final tally with 6:04 remaining.

The Lady Wolves fell to 0-4-2 and have been battling injuries. They have to go right back to work today with a trip to Kersey to take on Elk County Catholic. Friday they travel to Ridgway. Both are games that might help them get their first win. The Kane girls lost a tough 2-1 game to the Lady Crusaders who scored a late goal to earn the win. They tied with Ridgway 1-1 last Thursday.