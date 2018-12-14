Toys For Kids provides 150 needy children with Christmas gifts

Putting smiles on the faces of needy Kane area children at Christmas is the main goal for the Toys For Kids program at the Kane Eagles Club.

"Christmas is about baby Jesus and the children," Eagles Club Secretary Barb Gadley-Cheeks said. "Toys For Kids enables us at the Eagles to put smiles on the faces of kids."

Through donations of cash and toys from the community, the Kane Eagles Club is able to provide Christmas gifts for an estimated 150 local needy children-- from babies to the age of 12.

Older children receive gifts through the "Adopt A Teen" program at the Kane Area Community Center.

Gadley-Cheeks said the Eagles Club also will be taking Christmas presents to 16 residents at the Lutheran Home at Kane this year. The program is called "Angel's Gifts," she said.

According to Gadley-Cheeks, each child on the Toys For Kids list will receive "four or five toys."

Members of the Eagles Club sort the donated toys, which are piled high on tables in the club basement. Then the toys are placed in plastic garbage bags for each child on the list. Pre-registration is required each year. No more registrations are being taken for this year.

Gadley-Cheeks pointed out that parents or other family members must wrap the toys for the children. Most place their wrapped toys beneath a Christmas tree where children will find them Christmas morning.

"We at the Eagles Club are people helping people," Gadley-Cheeks said. "Through our Toys For Kids program, we know children are getting nice toys that they might not otherwise receive.

"Seeing the smiling faces of children on Christmas morning make us all feel good."