Trail club receives grant for deck for railroad bridge

The development of a trail is taking shape in the corridor of the defunct Knox and Kane Railroad.

One of the latest projects calls for the installation of decking to create safe passage over a former railroad bridge near Kane Area High School.

This 190-foot wooden bridge is near Pennsylvania Avenue and Highland Road at the southwest end of the high school property.

The bridge runs above “active” tracks for the Buffalo and Pittsburgh Railroad. A freight train normally runs daily over this route between Warren and Johnsonburg.

The Trail Association of the McKean/Elk Divide is undertaking the bridge decking project.

High school carpentry students are assisting with the work, according to Tom Kase of Kane, president of TAMED.

“It’s a cooperative effort with the students,” Kase said.

A grant from the Collins Companies Foundation will help cover the cost of the bridge decking project, Kase said.

“We’re hoping to have the work done by Memorial Day,” Kase said. “The bridge should be usable by then.”

With the decking in place, there will be a 10-foot wide trail for walkers, hikers, runners and bicyclists. The non-motorized trail also will be open for cross-country skiing.

Headwaters Charitable Trust of Curwensville acquired the 74-mile corridor for the Knox and Kane Railroad.

Several trail clubs have agreements with Headwaters to develop sections of the corridor. Rails and rail ties have been removed from most sections of the corridor.

A state grant covered the cost of a 3.9-mile trail between Mt. Jewett and the Kinzua Bridge State Park. This trail is open to snowmobiles as well as hikers and bicyclists.

The Mt. Jewett 2 Kinzua Bridge Trail Club is maintaining this trail.

MJ2KB also is developing a trail between Mt. Jewett and Lantz Corners.

Kase said TAMED has an agreement with Headwaters to develop a trail from Lantz Corners to Russell City in Elk County. This trail also will link with a section to be developed in Kane.

The Kane borough project calls for a visitors center near the current rail depot at Biddle and Welsh streets.

Kase, who serves as president of the Kane Borough Council, said the .53-mile Kane trail would link Kane schools and parks.

“The trail will be another cog in the economic engine of Kane,” Kase said.

According to Kase, TAMED has plans to extend the non-motorized trail in “both directions” from Kane.

For full article, check the Feb. 7, 2019 printed or e-edition of The Kane Republican