Trail work in Mt. Jewett

MT. JEWETT – The Mt. Jewett 2 Kinzua Bridge Trail Club will be working today to clear debris from the proposed new trail between Mt. Jewett and Lantz Corners.

Work will take place between Kushequa Avenue and Center Street in Mt. Jewett.

Volunteers are welcome. Bring brush clippers and rakes. Water will be provided.

The club has announced that Lenny Boyd is the winner of the July fundraiser.

Visit the club's website at https://www.mj2kbtrail.club.