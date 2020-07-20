Troop 422 Bike Trip

On July 12, eleven scouts and six leaders from Troop 422 in Kane headed to the town of Jersey Shore, PA in Northcentral PA and biked through the PA Grand Canyon on the Pine Creek Trail. They biked for two days out and two days back for a total of 120 miles, camping along the way. Along the trail they encountered a bear, an eagle, deer, and rattlesnakes. They especially enjoyed swimming in Pine Creek after a long day on the trail. The troop would like to thank the team at Zook Motors and the community for their support during last year's Drive for Your Community Event which provided the funds for this trip.