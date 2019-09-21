Turnovers, special teams turn the tide & Wolves win

PUNXSUTAWNEY — It was a good, old-fashioned defensive battle through 15 minutes between the Punxsy Chucks and the Kane Wolves on Friday evening, as Punxsutawney hosted its Homecoming festivities, but the Wolves cashed in on a pick-six with a long return to turn the tide. In the final seven minutes of the first half, Kane scored that touchdown plus two more — one on an abbreviated drive on a short field and another on a punt return in the half's final 30 seconds — to take a 21-0 lead into the half. Two more touchdowns in the second half added cushion to the Kane lead, and the visitors went home on Punxsy's homecoming as 35-0 winners.