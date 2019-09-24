Two Highlands Twp. stream crossing projects approved

ST. MARYS – Two Highlands Township stream crossing projects received tentative approval during Monday’s Elk County Conservation District meeting.

Both stream crossings will be funded through the district’s Dirt, Gravel, and Low Volume Road (DGLVR) project funds.

Highlands Twp. requested funding to replace a “rusted pipe” on Sackett Road for $28,560. The township also requested $60,699.20 for a stream crossing project on Ogrin Road. The U.S. Forest Service is funding roughly $32,000 for the Ogrin Road project and is creating a “habitat structure” surrounding the piping.

The projects received tentative approval until numbers are finalized.

District Manager Kate Wehler stated that the Quality Assurance Board (QAB) recommended funding both projects. She also noted that its the first time Highlands Township has completed a DGLVR project.