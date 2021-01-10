Two killed in crash in Ridgway Township

RIDGWAY TWP. – Two Elk County residents were killed and a third was injured in a crash that occurred just after midnight in Ridgway Township.

According to the Ridgway-based Pennsylvania State Police, the crash occurred at 12:36 a.m. on Bingham Road, approximately a quarter mile east of its intersection with Scenic Drive in Ridgway Township. Tony A. Eckert, 36, of St. Marys, was operating a 2011 Chevrolet Colorado traveling west on Bingham Road at a high rate of speed and was unable to negotiate a sharp right curve. The vehicle went over the embankment, rolled onto the driver side, and slid into a tree. Eckert and front seat passenger Kenneth E. Gasbarre, 33, of Ridgway were pronounced dead at the scene. Back seat passenger Annamarie L. Pounds, 21, of Johnsonburg, sustained suspected minor injuries and was transported to Penn Highland Elk. According to PSP, none of the occupants of the vehicle was wearing a seat belt at the time of the crash.