United Fund tops goal with 'G' donation

Photo by Ted Lutz

A $3,400 allocation from the estate of the late John "G" Gentilman of Kane has enabled the Kane Area United Fund to top its goal of $40,000. Taking part in the check presentation are, left to right: Ruth Gentilman Peterson of Kane, a "G" cousin; Anastasia Lindquist, incoming president of the volunteer United Fund Board of Directors; and Michael Pasquarett of Carlisle, a "G" cousin and executor of the estate of the former businessman and borough councilman. "G" died in 2017. The United Fund assists 17 local health and human service agencies.