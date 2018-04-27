Units are sought for Memorial Day parade in Kane

Area groups and organizations are invited to participate in the annual Memorial Day parade in Kane.

The parade is at 9:30 a.m. on Memorial Day, Monday, May 28. Lineup on Wetmore Avenue is from 8:15 a.m. to 9:15 a.m.

The Veterans of Foreign Wars (VFW) of Kane is coordinating the parade from Wetmore Avenue to Fraley Street and south on Fraley Street to the memorial "point" area at Evergreen Park.

The annual Memorial Day program will be held just after the parade at the "point" at Birch, Fraley and Chestnut streets.

Groups wishing to participate in the Memorial Day parade should contact Russ Counts at 837-6630.

After the Memorial Day program at the "point" area of Evergreen Park, there will be a luncheon at the pavilion of the VFW on Wetmore Avenue.