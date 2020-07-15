Update is given on  re-opening plan for Kane schools

The Kane Area School District is moving ahead with its plan to open schools next month with classroom education.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Kane schools closed Friday, March 13 for the balance of the 2019-20 school year. The district then provided remote education through home computers linked with teachers and programs.

“We’re definitely preparing to open the 2020-21 school year with students in the classroom,” School District Superintendent Brock Benson said Wednesday. “We’re going to do so safely.”

Classes in Kane schools are scheduled to resume Tuesday, Aug. 25— just 41 days away.

While a tentative re-opening plan is in the works, it could face many revisions due to frequent changes in state regulations during the health crisis.

“The whole situation is fluid,” Benson said. He said the current Kane proposed school re-opening proposal “isn’t the final answer.” He expects changes will be made.