UPMC-Kane strives to serve patients, families, communities
Tuesday, October 29, 2019
KANE, PA
The University of Pittsburgh Medical Center (UPMC) continues to receive high national marks for patient safety and successful outcomes.
“This high ranking reflects the exceptional care delivered every day by our extraordinary doctors, nurses and staff who truly define world-class care,” a UPMC spokesman said in a report.
This exceptional health care system includes the massive UPMC Presbyterian, a Pittsburgh hospital where organ transplants and brain surgeries are conducted on a daily basis.
