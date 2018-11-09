Veterans Day program is held at the High School

The annual Veterans Day program was held Friday at Kane Area High School.

All classes at the school attended the afternoon assembly in the auditorium.

The Veterans of Foreign Wars, VFW, in Kane presented awards for the nationwide VFW "Voice of Democracy" audio essay contest. The theme for the entries is "Why My Vote Matters."

Matt Boyer, a sophomore, received the first-place award of $200. He will represent Kane in the VFW district "Voice of Democracy" contest.

Other prize-winners include junior Teddy Race, second place, $100; senior Adam Sicher, third place, $50; and junior Brennan Smith, fourth place, $25.

Students entering the contest also receive $10 gift cards from Subway Restaurant in Kane.

Frank Sirianni, one of five VFW members to attend the assembly, presented the awards. Nationwide, nearly 40,000 high school students compete annually for more than $2 million in scholarships and incentives offered by the VFW, Sirianni said.

The Veterans Day assembly at the school also featured a performance by the high school band under the direction of school music teacher Joe Thornburg. The band played several patriotic songs as well as the National Anthem.

As part of the program, Student Council member Paige Niklas presented 200 items collected for the VFW "Support Our Troops Packages" for area soldiers who are deployed overseas. The total is double the goal for the project, Niklas said.

The Student Council also collected $134.96 in cash donations for the program.

In addition to Sirianni, VFW members who sat on stage for the Veterans Day program at the high school include Dave Swanson, Russ Counts, John Odonish and Dan Spangler.

Odonish spoke at the program about the importance of honoring veterans. He called the veterans "brave patriots" who have made "sacrifices" for their country.

Swanson, the commander of the VFW, spoke on the 100th anniversary of the ending the World War I.

He called for students to "wave your flags proudly" and "read the Constitution."

For full article, check the Nov. 10, 2018 printed or e-edition of The Kane Republican.