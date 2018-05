The Veterans of Foreign Wars (VFW) in Kane has presented an Appreciation Award to Lorna Chatmon, a 1967 graduate of Kane Area High School and a retired colonel in the U.S. Army. Jerry Bigley (left), commander of the VFW, presents a plaque to Chatmon (right) during her visit to Kane last Thursday to speak at the Kane Chamber of Commerce Women's Luncheon at Szymanski's Restaurant in Kane. Chatmon served in the U.S. Army for 32 years.