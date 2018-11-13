VFW holds ceremony to dedicate World War I Way

The Veterans of Foreign Wars, VFW, in Kane held a ceremony Sunday to dedicate World War I Way.

This symbolic route runs along Birch Street between the memorial "point" at Evergreen Park and Park Avenue.

Signs marking World War I Way have been erected at both ends of the path.

The Kane Borough Council authorized the VFW to install the World War I Way signs in honor of the 100th anniversary of the signing of the Armistice that ended what was once called the "Great War."

Joe Couch, chief of the Kane Borough Streets Department and a military veteran himself, bolted the signs to the posts as part of the ceremony.

Doug Anderson, VFW chaplain, gave the invocation.

Dave Swanson, commander of the VFW, read the names of 46 Kane area soldiers whose deaths are linked their service in World War I.

Swanson said many of the names he read are soldiers "killed in action." Others died of disease, he said.

