VFW holds party for Lutheran Home vets

In honor of Veterans Day, the Veterans of Foreign Wars (VFW) in Kane held a party earlier this week for military veterans who are residents at The Lutheran Home at Kane. Among those taking part in the event are, left to right, first row: Dwayne Maze, Ron Feidler, Emil Johnson and Joe Romanick; second row: John Morris, Larry Ross, Emil Zarnick, Mike Bray, Lee Holmes, Carl Roth and Peg Coulter; back row: Jerry Bigley, senior vice commander of the VFW; Gordon Johnson, veteran at the Lutheran Home; and VFW members Dave Kearney, Joe Zampogna and Frank Sirianni (trustee).