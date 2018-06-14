VFW hosts Flag Day program

The Veterans of Foreign Wars (VFW) King David Post 1132 in Kane hosted a Flag Day program Thursday at its grounds on Holman Street at the rear of the VFW on Wetmore Avenue.

Kane Elks Lodge 329 and Kane Girl Scouts and Boy Scouts participated in the program along with VFW members.

Kane Mayor Brandy Schimp also spoke at the Flag Day program.

—

Photo by Ted Lutz — The Veterans of Foreign Wars in Kane hosted a Flag Day program Thursday near its pavilion on Holman Street. Among those taking part in the program are, left to right, seated: Joe Zampogna, VFW member; Dan Spangler, adjutant; Brandy Schimp, mayor of Kane; Dave Kearney, junior vice commander; and Frank Sirianni, trustee; standing: Phil Lingenfelter, VFW member; Jerry Bigley, commander; Bert Geibel, chaplain; and Dave Swanson and John Odonish, trustees.