VFW Motorcycle Ride aids Pa. Wounded Warriors

The Veterans of Foreign Wars (VFW) Post 1132 in Kane continues to raise funds for Pennsylvania Wounded Warriors.

A total of 155 took part Saturday in a 125-mile benefit Motorcycle Dice Run that began and ended at the VFW on Wetmore Avenue in Kane.

“We expect the Dice Run to raise $8,000 this year for the Pennsylvania Wounded Warriors,” Dave Swanson said. He is the commander of the VFW and an “ambassador” for Pennsylvania Wounded Warriors.