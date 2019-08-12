VFW Motorcycle Ride aids Pa. Wounded Warriors
Monday, August 12, 2019
KANE, PA
The Veterans of Foreign Wars (VFW) Post 1132 in Kane continues to raise funds for Pennsylvania Wounded Warriors.
A total of 155 took part Saturday in a 125-mile benefit Motorcycle Dice Run that began and ended at the VFW on Wetmore Avenue in Kane.
“We expect the Dice Run to raise $8,000 this year for the Pennsylvania Wounded Warriors,” Dave Swanson said. He is the commander of the VFW and an “ambassador” for Pennsylvania Wounded Warriors.
