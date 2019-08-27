VFW Riders raise nearly $13,000 for Wounded Warriors

The Kane Veterans of Foreign Wars (VFW) Riders Group this year has raised a record $12,824.69 for the Pennsylvania Wounded Warriors.

The Riders Group holds several fundraisers throughout the year, but the highlight was the seventh annual Fallen Soldier Memorial Dice Run held earlier this month.

The event attracted 123 motorcyclists and 155 riders. The nearly 140-mile ride started and ended at the VFW on Wetmore Avenue in Kane.

Following the ride, food and music were featured at the VFW. Prizes were awarded.

Non-motorcyclists joined with those who participated in the ride to make donations to the Pennsylvania Wounded Warriors.

This organization is not affiliated with the national Wounded Warriors Project.