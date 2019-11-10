VFW speaker praises parents, Kane coaches

The soon-to-be chief at the famed military prison at Fort Leavenworth, Kansas hasn’t forgotten his roots in Kane.

Army Col. Michael A. Johnston heaped praise on his parents and Kane High coaches during his speech Saturday at the annual Kane Veterans of Foreign Wars (VFW) Veterans Day dinner.

“Some see growing up in Kane as a curse,” Johnston said. “I reflect back on it as blessing.

“I am a proud Kane native.”

Johnston said his parents— Pam and Rick Johnston— grew up less than a half mile from the Kane VFW.