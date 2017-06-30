VIDEO: 10 ways the iPhone has changed our lives in the last 10 years

Selfies: The iPhone 4 brought the front-facing camera to smartphones in 2010.

Touchscreens: Until the iPhone, physical keyboards had been present on all of the

biggest sellers in the mobile phone market. Unified music and phones: After the

iPhone, music on phones became standard for most people. 24/7 Internet: The iPhone

ushered in an age of all Internet, all the time. We don't have to carry

calculators/flashlights/alarm clocks anymore. App Store: The humble app is behind

the success of the iPhone and has spawned hundreds of major companies from Instagram

to Uber. Threaded text messages: This may be impossible to remember, but before the

iPhone's threaded message interface, texts were stored as individual files within a

menu. Apple Pay: It’s not been around for long, but the Apple Pay system is already

looking like it could be a catalyst to the world becoming cash-free. GPS: The

arrival of GPS technology crossed with the arrival of apps meant never getting lost

again.

data-tracking-group="90711" data-playlist-id="13434" data-video id="32622630"data-site-section="horizon">