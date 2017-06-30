VIDEO: 10 ways the iPhone has changed our lives in the last 10 years
Selfies: The iPhone 4 brought the front-facing camera to smartphones in 2010.
Touchscreens: Until the iPhone, physical keyboards had been present on all of the
biggest sellers in the mobile phone market. Unified music and phones: After the
iPhone, music on phones became standard for most people. 24/7 Internet: The iPhone
ushered in an age of all Internet, all the time. We don't have to carry
calculators/flashlights/alarm clocks anymore. App Store: The humble app is behind
the success of the iPhone and has spawned hundreds of major companies from Instagram
to Uber. Threaded text messages: This may be impossible to remember, but before the
iPhone's threaded message interface, texts were stored as individual files within a
menu. Apple Pay: It’s not been around for long, but the Apple Pay system is already
looking like it could be a catalyst to the world becoming cash-free. GPS: The
arrival of GPS technology crossed with the arrival of apps meant never getting lost
again.
data-site-section="horizon">
Category: