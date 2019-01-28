A vision now a reality at Friends’ Memorial Public Library

The vision began under the direction of retired director Cindy Parker and was realized by a $6,000 donation from the estate of the late John “G” Gentilman.

On Friday, Jan. 25, Ruth Gentilman Peterson accepted a plaque commemorating this gift. The plaque will be on display in the children’s library area. The improvements include a bright space, which is shared but separate for preschool through elementary school age children, where they can expand their learning through imaginative play and creative exploration.

New tables and chairs, a LEGO wall, murals, a magnetic whiteboard, and an interactive tree are some of the features that children can enjoy. As funds become available, even more, improvements will be added. A great time to visit this new space is on Saturday, February 2 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. to recognize National Bring Your Child to the Library Day.

Everyone is welcome to visit the library on days of operation: Tuesdays, Wednesdays, and Thursdays from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Saturdays from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

There will be three special events during February including: Bob on ice fishing, Feb. 13 at 6:30 p.m.; Mike will be doing a book signing of his novel on Feb. 23 starting at 9:30 a.m.; and the newly created cookbook club will meet at 5:30 on Feb. 26.

Friends’ Memorial Public Library in Kane accepts contributions to honor friends or family. These may be done as memorials or to honor someone. Donations for this may be mailed or delivered to the library.

Recently, the following donations have been submitted in memory of John and Patrika Straneva, Joe Parker, Verna Maze, Mary Pannebakker, Larry Bush, Walt Kirsten, Susan Beatty, Ronald W McDonald, RoseAnn “Zan” Counts, Arthur Wilson, Charlotte Weiser, John “Jack” Rook, Jessica Heasley, Nette Schou, Marie Swanson, John Anderson, Thomas O Danielson, Dana Burton, John “Slip” Niklas, Dr. Melchisedec Ibanez, Ann O’Donnell, Rosemary Kieler, Angelina Moshier, Virginia “Cathy” O’Rourke, Matt Davis, Robert King, Wayne Swanson, Mary Joyce O’Hara, Bernice Anderson, Nyla Payne, Carl A Anderson, Jay Monti, Patrika Erikson Straneva, Jedi Duchi, Fred Gezik, Dorothy Romanick, Leonard Johnston, and Naomi Vaughn.