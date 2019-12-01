Visit with Santa and Mrs. Claus

Dixie McGuire, left, and her sister, Daisy, right, visit with Santa Claus and Mrs. Claus on Sunday afternoon at Pepe’s Pizzeria on Fraley Street in Uptown Kane. Dixie, 2, and Daisy, 6, are the daughters of Stephanie and Tyler McGuire of Kane. The Kane Area Chamber of Commerce hosted the Santa visit. Pepe’s donated cookies for the children. The Kane Area Revitalization Enterprise (KARE) donated hot chocolate. The Santa Parade, scheduled to precede the visits with Santa at Pepe’s, was canceled due to icy conditions that covered sidewalks and portions of streets in a sheet of ice.