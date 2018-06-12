Warren deputy is part-time Kane policeman

Full time deputy, Tyler Wagner, of the Warren County Sheriff's Department is now handing a part-time duty in Kane. Wagner most often works evening or weekend shifts in Kane to assist the Kane Borough Police Department.

The Kane Police Department has just three full-time officers including Police Chief Heath Boyer. Kane also has several other part-time officers who fill in as needed.

Wagner and his wife, Emily reside in Warren with their 2-year-old son, Trent. Wagner is a School Resources Officer in Warren. He said the school district contracts with the Warren County Sheriff's Department for the service.