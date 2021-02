WDDH, 97.5 FM – the Hound will be providing radio coverage throughout today’s District 9 Class AA Individual Wrestling Championships.

Barry Morgan and former Kane head wrestling coach, Barry Johnson will describe the action from the Clearfield Area High School.

The action begins after 9 a.m. The station will also provide live streaming. You’ll find the stream links on the WDDH website – www.houndcountry.com.