Weather forecast is great for Kinzua Bridge festival

MT. JEWETT — The great weather forecast should bring large crowds this weekend to the 26th Kinzua Bridge State Park Festival.

The Kinzua Bridge Foundation is sponsoring the event, which will run from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday and Sunday. Admission is free. There is no charge for parking.

More than 100 vendors with arts and crafts and foods will be set up on park grounds. The Kinzua Visitors Center also will be open.

The Area Transportation Authority (ATA) “Trolley” will provide free rides to and from parking areas at the park.

Parking spots for the handicapped are located near the Visitors Center.

The program will feature day-long musical entertainment both Saturday and Sunday. Bring lawn chairs or blankets for seating. Picnic tables also are located at the park.

Mary Ann Burggraf, the executive director and president of the Kinzua Bridge Foundation, Inc., said the Foundation sponsors the festival to “focus local public awareness on the state park.”

The park, now 56 years old, is the only state park in McKean County.