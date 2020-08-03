Wesley Preschool teaches socializing with other children, learning new skills, adjusting to a set schedule and striving for independence. They also concentrate on academic development, lifetime skills and monthly themes that help explore the world around us.

Enrollment is now open. Wesley Preschool information and registration packets are available through the church office at the Kane First United Methodist church.

Class begins on September 8th (Tuesday) and end in May. Wesley Preschool is following Kane School District schedule for days off, delays and cancellations.

The child/children’s immunizations must be up to date and the health record must be completed.

Information is sourced by Aaron Laura Zampogna-Stahli.