West Super Region update - Shaffer still alive - to wrestle in consolation semi-finals

Despite falling 11-2 to Ian Oswalt of Burrell in the semi-finals Johnsonburg 138-pound senior Nolan Shaffer is still alive for a berth to next week's PIAA Class AA championships. He will wrestle in the consolation semi-finals this afternoon. The top four wrestlers advance to the state championships.

Brookville's Owen Reinsel (120) will also be wrestling in the Consolation semi-finals and Port Allegany's Braedon Johnson (126) was elminated.

The consolation bouts will be held in the third session being held at IUP at 3:30 p.m.

Rams senior Cole Caslio (160), Kane sophomore Luke Ely (152), Sheffield senior Ethan Finch (189) and Brookville senior Nathan Taylor (285) will be wrestling in the quarter-finals in the second session which will start at noon.

You can tune to WDDH, 97.5 FM - The Hound for the action https://houndcountry.com

There is no free streaming for the event.

Real time updates can be found at - https://arena.flowrestling.org/event/ab278593-db62-42e9-b588-d19bb40df99c