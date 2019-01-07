Wetmore, Kane may partner to seek recycling grant

You don't know what you have until it's gone.

This appears to be the glum sentiment in Wetmore Township, which last month lost its trash recycling bins.

Casella Waste Systems, which operates the former county landfill in Hutchins, removed the three recycling bins located at the rear of the Wetmore Township building on Spring Street in East Kane.

"A lot of people took recycling seriously and did it right," Supervisor Steve Dyne said Monday at a meeting of the township Board of Supervisors.

Supervisor Elaine Bodistow has concerns that the removal of the recycling bins will lead to more dumping of waste along township roads.

Dyne believes there is a chance recycling could return to the area. He called for the township and borough of Kane to "partner" in seeking a grant for a recycling program.

Before applying for the grant, the township will contact Casella to make sure the company endorses the proposed joint township-Kane recycling effort.

In other business at the board meeting, Supervisors Dyne, Bodistow, and Steve Chittester briefly discussed the proposed sale of the Kane sewage treatment system to Pennsylvania American Water.

The township has retained Bradford attorney Sean Hvizdzak as its liaison for the proposed transaction.

The business meeting following the annual reorganizational forum.

Acting at this session, the supervisors:

• Re-elected Dyne as chairman of the board. He confirmed that he plans to seek election this year for another six-year term as supervisor. He is the lone supervisor up for election this year.

• Re-elected Chittester as vice chairman.

• Re-appointed Bodistow as the part-time secretary-treasurer for the township.

• Approved two percent across-the-board raises for full-time equipment operators in the road crew and part-time workers in the road department.

Full-time workers Dave Lawson and Dave "Bear" Peterson currently earn $17.76 per hour. Scott Austin, who receives $16.20 per hour as a part-time worker, now is working full-time due to a medical leave of absence in the road department and is receiving full-time wages.

