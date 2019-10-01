Wetmore to penalize contractor for paving work delay

The clock is ticking.

And so is the penalty for a paving contractor who has failed to meet the established completion date.

Under terms of a contract, Wetmore Township is penalizing IA Construction of Franklin a total of $250 per day for each calendar day the paving work remains incomplete.

IA submitted the low bid of $133,262.90 for the paving of the Northwest Road, Covert Road and a section of West Kane Road.

Work was scheduled for completion by Sept. 20, according to discussion Tuesday at a meeting of the Wetmore Township Board of Supervisors.

Paving hasn’t even started.