Wetmore receives grant for West Kane Road drainage work

The McKean County Conservation District has awarded a grant of $23,848 to Wetmore Township for drainage work on West Kane Road.

The receipt of the grant was announced Tuesday night at a meeting of the Wetmore Township Board of Supervisors.

The site for the drainage work is near the Fox Den Camp on West Kane Road.

The total project cost is listed at $38,008. The township will contribute $14,160 through “in-kind services” with its road crew and equipment.

In other business at the 25-minute meeting at the township building on Spring Street in East Kane, Supervisors Steve Dyne, Steve Chittester and Elaine Bodistow:

• Received notice that township tax revenue has fallen from $270,628.37 in 2017 to $265,256.72 in 2018.

There were decreases in property taxes, earned income tax, per capita tax, local services tax and realty transfer tax.

The .35-mill tax on properties near a fire hydrant rose slightly between 2017 and 2018.

• Reviewed an inspection report for the bridge on the extreme west end of Jo Jo Road at Wind Run.

Maintenance costs, estimated at $2,800, call for the removal of a beaver dam near the bridge.

• Agreed to ask a Highland Road property-owner to address a problem with water running down a driveway. The runoff creates icy areas in the roadway, it was noted.

• Reminded residents to refrain from plowing snow across township roads. Bodistow said private snowplows are “wiping salt off the roads” when pushing snow across the township routes.

• Received notice that new state liquor licenses have been issued to “CJ Spirits” and the “Wilds Sonshine Factory.”

• Heard Dyne announce that negotiations are still underway regarding the division of assets from the proposed sale of the Kane sewage treatment system.

The township and Kane borough are discussing the proposed division of assets from the possible sale to Pennsylvania American Water.

• Heard Dyne announce that the supervisors have not made a decision on a request to provide additional funding to the Kane Volunteer Fire Department.

Fire Chief Tim Holt and Fire Department Treasurer Randy Gullifer were present at the meeting to inquire about the fire department request made last year.

Dyne believes the fire department should step up its efforts to obtain reimbursements from insurance companies for certain fire calls.

He claims other fire departments have made successful requests for funds from insurance companies.

Holt said the fire department might receive insurance proceeds for using the “jaws of life” at an accident scene. “If not, nothing,” he said.

Holt said the fire department “can’t bill” insurance companies for “man-hours” contributed by the volunteer firemen.