Wetmore supervisors approve work on fire hydrant map

The Wetmore Township Board of Supervisors agreed Tuesday to develop a map showing all township fire hydrants.

Supervisors Steve Dyne, Elaine Bodistow and Steve Chittester gave the go-ahead for the map project by Sean McLaughlin of Bradford.

He is the county Geographic Information System (GIS) director who is based in the McKean County Planning Department near Smethport.

The cost is $15 for a paper map and $15 for an app and $5 for a web hosting fee. The app could be easily updated, as needed, it was pointed out.

The creation of the map “would help with accuracy when checking fire hydrant taxes,” the supervisors said in their motion.

Wetmore Township residents who reside within 780 feet of a fire hydrant pay more in property taxes to help cover the hydrant rental fee charged by Pennsylvania American Water.

All township residents pay .65 mills in taxes— 65 cents per $1,000 in property valuation.

Those living within 780 feet of a hydrant pay an additional 35 cents per $1,000 in valuation or a maximum of $1 per $1,000 in valuation for township taxes.