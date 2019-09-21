Wetmore supervisors back sewer sale deal

The Wetmore Township Board of Supervisors has endorsed the latest “asset purchase agreement” for the sale of the Kane sewage system.

Supervisors Steve Dyne, Elaine Bodistow and Steve Chittester took the action at a 15-minute special meeting Friday at the township building on Spring Street in East Kane.

They backed the agreement that calls for the sale of the sewage system to Pennsylvania American Water for $17,560,000.