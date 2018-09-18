Wilcox resident set to release debut album

Wilcox resident, Tracie Pretak, has recorded a debut album of original music. The songs will be released Friday, Sept. 2, on 75 digital sites worldwide, including iTunes, Google Play, Amazon, Spotify, Pandora, Sirius, iHeart Radio, and YouTube Red. The songs were recorded, engineered, mixed, mastered and produced by Remember to Breathe Studios of Sharpsville. The self-titled album is a singer-songwriter style, in genres that are a blend of contemporary jazz, blues, soul, indie, and pop. Pretak is featured on piano and vocals on every track.

"Four of the songs are originals," she said. "I wrote the lyrics, the music, and even the instrument parts. This album has challenged me in a lot of ways, especially creatively and personally. But I am thrilled with the sound and style that we have produced, and can't wait for the world to hear these songs. I was joined by some incredibly talented musicians who are all Elk County natives.

