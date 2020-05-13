Wildcat Park near Ludlow cancels all events due to virus

LUDLOW — The COVID-19 pandemic has led to the cancellation of all events this season at Wildcat Park on Route 6 near Ludlow.

“Nothing will be going on in the park at all this year,” Wildcat Park Board President Craig Oakes said. “This is very devastating.”

In a statement, Oakes said “individuals who have rented the facilities within the park or have Cash Bash tickets will be contacted by a board member for refunds and/or rescheduling those events/rentals for the 2021 season.”

The season normally runs from Memorial Day through Labor Day.

Oakes said the gates would be opened at certain times to permit families to fish at Two-Mile Run or hold picnics. However, the bathrooms and all pavilions will be closed, he said.

As Oakes pointed out, the board still needs funds to maintain the historic park.

Send donations to the Ludlow Community Association, Box 125, Ludlow, Pa. 16333.

For more information, contact Oakes in Kane at 814-512-3016.