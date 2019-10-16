Willis R. Skillman: Author of Kane Alma Mater

It has been sung at Kane High School graduations for almost a hundred years. It is sung at sporting events and pep rallies.

The teams and the fans swing to its rhythm and stamp their feet at the end.

It is the Kane High School Alma Mater.

Wherever it is printed, the words are attributed to Willis R. Skillman.

But who was he? And when did he write it?

Skillman was a young man, just 35 years old, but of considerable military, academic and educational experience, when in 1926 he was selected from among 40 applicants to become the superintendent of the Kane schools.