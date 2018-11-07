Winds down trees in Kane area

Photo by Ted Lutz — High winds Tuesday downed several trees in the Kane area. Kane Borough Police Officer Bill Nichols (above) joins with volunteers and members of the Kane Volunteer Fire Department to remove a tree that fell across Glenwood Street in Kane about 4:30 p.m. Tuesday. No injuries were reported.
Staff Writer
Wednesday, November 7, 2018
KANE, PA

Category: